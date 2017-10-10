Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,787,007 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.51% of Paychex worth $104,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Paychex by 23,260.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.7% in the first quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ PAYX) opened at 63.86 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $816.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America Corporation upped their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair lowered Paychex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.07.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $1,711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,200. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

