Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $113.81 Million Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 3,033.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.42% of SunTrust Banks worth $113,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STI. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 147,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at $275,000. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 32.5% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 95,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 479.9% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 59,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 48,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STI. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Friday. FBR & Co cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE STI) opened at 60.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.32 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $46,330.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $201,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

