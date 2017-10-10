Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,969,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,042 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $46,744,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 606,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 453,955 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,202,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,354,000 after purchasing an additional 357,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 940,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 347,710 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $589,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 4,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.45 per share, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,834.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE ABBV) opened at 90.78 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

