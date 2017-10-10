Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JBL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jabil Circuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil Circuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Jabil Circuit (JBL) opened at 29.48 on Tuesday. Jabil Circuit has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Circuit will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Circuit declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil Circuit news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,807,027.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock worth $2,740,446 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Circuit by 10,288.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154,502 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Circuit by 7,383.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,512,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Circuit by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,053,000 after acquiring an additional 901,400 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Circuit by 972,142.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 729,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 729,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Circuit by 495.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 589,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

