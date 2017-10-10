J P Morgan Chase & Co Lowers Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) to Neutral

J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has $78.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) opened at 77.13 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Valero Energy Corporation had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $3,863,514.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 62.2% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 13.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 189.4% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

