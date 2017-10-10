J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) a €255.00 Price Target

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) received a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective from J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €246.00 ($289.41) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €243.00 ($285.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €241.39 ($283.99).

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) opened at 237.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €225.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €221.75. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 52 week low of €154.75 and a 52 week high of €239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of €119.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

