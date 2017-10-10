iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 179,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,379,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 11,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 11,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) opened at 121.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $120.12. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

