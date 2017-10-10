iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. (ICF) Holdings Reduced by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. (NYSE:ICF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 63.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 10,011.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. by 4.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. (NYSE:ICF) traded up 0.44% on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. 21,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08. iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. has a 1-year low of $93.02 and a 1-year high of $104.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.7439 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Maj. Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

