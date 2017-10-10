Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Receives $18.29 Average PT from Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 592.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 621,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 371,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 281.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 75,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) traded down 4.33% on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,136 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.38 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 333.83% and a negative net margin of 52.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

