Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Receives $48.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,884,540 shares in the company, valued at $231,076,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $592,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,680.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,650. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,332,000 after buying an additional 417,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,135,000 after buying an additional 264,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,285,000 after buying an additional 567,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ IONS) traded up 1.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. 561,046 shares of the stock traded hands. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.46 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.17) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Receives $48.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions-receives-48-67-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.