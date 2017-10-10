Investors Sell Shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) on Strength (DIS)

Traders sold shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $101.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $157.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $55.90 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Walt Disney Company (The) had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney Company (The) traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $99.58

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Walt Disney Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Company will post $5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino purchased 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.34 per share, with a total value of $99,883.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,880.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,497,824,000 after buying an additional 2,131,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,739,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,681,023,000 after buying an additional 456,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,462,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,174,118,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,846,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after buying an additional 101,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,885,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $837,761,000 after buying an additional 394,012 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

