Investors Purchase High Volume of United Parcel Service Call Options (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 17,870 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 306% compared to the average daily volume of 4,397 call options.

In other United Parcel Service news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 25,499 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $2,683,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,749,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,178,000 after buying an additional 204,506 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,017,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE UPS) opened at 117.15 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $120.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post $6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

