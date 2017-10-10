Investors Purchase High Volume of L Brands Put Options (LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 19,923 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 801% compared to the average volume of 2,211 put options.

Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) opened at 42.17 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. L Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.18%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L Brands will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Instinet cut their price objective on L Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on L Brands from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

In related news, Director Allan R. Tessler acquired 20,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,654. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 885,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 18.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 965,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

