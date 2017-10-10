Investors Buy Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $52.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.04 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation traded down ($0.45) for the day and closed at $48.41

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

The firm’s market cap is $27.13 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.42). Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($2.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,766,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,075,051,000 after buying an additional 3,466,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,870,873 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,807,745,000 after buying an additional 999,933 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 43.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,794,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,486,889,000 after buying an additional 9,965,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,641,263 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,298,599,000 after buying an additional 218,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 106.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,394,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $652,661,000 after buying an additional 7,428,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

