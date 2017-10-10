Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) recently:

10/9/2017 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2017 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation.

9/30/2017 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2017 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2017 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Last week we hosted an investor call with Thad Trent, CFO, and Mike Hogan, GM of IoT at Cypress. Roughly 18% of Cypress’ total revenue, or $108M last quarter, comes from its acquisition of Broadcom’s IoT division which has grown 35%-40% Y/Y since the acquisition closed last year. Cypress’ IoT division services the consumer (70%), Industrial (20%) and Automotive (10%) end markets and is expected to grow at a 17% CAGR over the next 5 years (at the market rate).””

9/14/2017 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

8/31/2017 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We would use the pullback as a buying opportunity today. CY should see continued upside with Automotive tailwinds but also Nintendo Switch (~$5+ content) strong demand. We believe near-term Nintendo Switch demand remains strong.””

8/22/2017 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ CY) opened at 15.53 on Tuesday. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company’s market cap is $5.16 billion.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $593.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.82 million. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s payout ratio is -110.00%.

In other news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Nazarian sold 250,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $3,526,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,463.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,100. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

