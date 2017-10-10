Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) in the last few weeks:

9/29/2017 – AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/27/2017 – AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2017 – AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/20/2017 – AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2017 – AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2017 – AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/8/2017 – AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2017 – AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2017 – AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2017 – AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2017 – AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 65,908 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $509,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 293,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $86,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,832 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

