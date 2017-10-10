International Paper Company (IP) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) – DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a report released on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2017 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IP. BidaskClub raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of International Paper (NYSE IP) opened at 57.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. International Paper has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.46.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 27.09%. International Paper’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 101,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in International Paper by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $57,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

