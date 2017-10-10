Interface, Inc. (TILE) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.92% of Interface worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Interface by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Interface news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $646,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ TILE) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,952 shares. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interface

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

