Insys Therapeutics (INSY) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INSY) is one of 294 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Insys Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Insys Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insys Therapeutics -9.63% -3.02% -2.34% Insys Therapeutics Competitors -5,448.60% -447.12% -41.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Insys Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insys Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Insys Therapeutics Competitors 732 3174 11809 265 2.73

Insys Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.27%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 28.48%. Given Insys Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Insys Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insys Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Insys Therapeutics $191.17 million -$8.73 million -34.64 Insys Therapeutics Competitors $473.33 million $171.77 million -6.98

Insys Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Insys Therapeutics. Insys Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insys Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insys Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 6.57, meaning that their average share price is 557% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Insys Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.9% of Insys Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insys Therapeutics competitors beat Insys Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue. The Company markets Subsys through its field sales force focused on supportive care physicians in the United States. Subsys delivers a liquid fentanyl formulation in approximately 100, 200, 400, 600, 800, 1,200 and 1,600 micrograms (mcg) dosages. The Company’s lead dronabinol product candidate is Syndros, which is under review for approval at the Food and Drug Administration. In addition, the Company is evaluating sublingual spray, inhaled and intravenous formulations of dronabinol in preclinical studies.

