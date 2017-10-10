Insulet Corporation (PODD) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News stories about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Insulet Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.3928374197727 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Insulet Corporation alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Insulet Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Insulet Corporation (PODD) opened at 59.02 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.43 billion. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Insulet Corporation had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Insulet Corporation’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Alpuche bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/insulet-corporation-podd-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-13.html.

About Insulet Corporation

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.