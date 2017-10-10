Insider Selling: Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aileen B. Blake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Aileen B. Blake sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Aileen B. Blake sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Aileen B. Blake sold 7,762 shares of Northern Trust Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $686,548.90.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) traded up 0.67% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 771,492 shares. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.93. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Northern Trust Corporation had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Northern Trust Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Northern Trust Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northern Trust Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 8.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 54.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust Corporation

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

