Insider Selling: Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) Director Sells 679,997 Shares of Stock

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) Director Mark C. Vadon sold 679,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $15,463,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, August 14th, Mark C. Vadon sold 796,693 shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $18,061,030.31.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) traded down 0.45% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 7,845,679 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on QVCA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 97,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,151,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,806,000 after buying an additional 735,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 680,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,148,000 after buying an additional 86,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Interactive Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

