Insider Selling: Blackline Inc (BL) Insider Sells 10,625 Shares of Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) insider Mario Spanicciati sold 10,625 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $355,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mario Spanicciati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Mario Spanicciati sold 10,625 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $362,737.50.

On Monday, September 25th, Mario Spanicciati sold 10,625 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $350,731.25.

On Monday, September 18th, Mario Spanicciati sold 10,625 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $350,518.75.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Mario Spanicciati sold 12,750 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $424,830.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Mario Spanicciati sold 10,625 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $323,531.25.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mario Spanicciati sold 2,125 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Mario Spanicciati sold 8,500 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $248,880.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Mario Spanicciati sold 8,500 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $248,625.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Mario Spanicciati sold 10,625 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $317,475.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Mario Spanicciati sold 10,625 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $322,043.75.

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) traded down 0.60% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. 171,119 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.74 billion. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides cloud-based software platform that is designed to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations. Its platform supports accounting processes, such as the financial close, account reconciliation, intercompany accounting and controls assurance.

