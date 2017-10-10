Imperva Inc (IMPV) Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

IMPV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperva from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price target on Imperva and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Imperva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price target on Imperva and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Imperva from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of Imperva (NYSE IMPV) opened at 44.25 on Monday. Imperva has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.50 billion.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $74.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. Imperva had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Imperva will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 99,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $4,341,476.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,476.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperva during the first quarter worth about $102,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperva during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Imperva by 26.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Imperva during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Imperva by 142.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

