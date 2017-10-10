Imperial Capital Comments on Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation’s FY2017 Earnings (WRD)

Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation in a report released on Thursday. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation’s FY2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

WRD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Iberia Capital initiated coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD) opened at 12.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94.

Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

