Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands PLC (NASDAQ:IMBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands PLC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (NASDAQ:IMBBY) opened at 42.015 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.989. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Imperial Brands PLC Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

