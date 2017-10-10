Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Holdings Maintained by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC held its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,661.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,318,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,083,000 after buying an additional 18,221,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,554,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,315,000 after buying an additional 67,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,449,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,912,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,951,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,967,000 after buying an additional 482,027 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider John R. Hartnett sold 6,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $979,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 151.70 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $152.62. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average of $140.89.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

