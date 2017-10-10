ILG (IILG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about ILG (NASDAQ:IILG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ILG earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2436871941988 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

