IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Sctsm Fd were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Sctsm Fd by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 31,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Sctsm Fd by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 140,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Sctsm Fd by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Sctsm Fd by 32.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Sctsm Fd by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE FFC) traded down 0.0352% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.3125. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,903 shares. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Sctsm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, such as taxable preferred securities and preferred stocks.

