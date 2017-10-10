IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $415,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,229.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Capo sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) traded up 0.07% on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 95,127 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6125.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

