IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stake in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC held its stake in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $4,293,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,262,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 22.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 820,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL BioPharma Inc. alerts:

Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ PDLI) traded up 1.47% on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,027 shares. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $531.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. PDL BioPharma had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 584.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDL BioPharma declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stake in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/iht-wealth-management-llc-has-333000-stake-in-pdl-biopharma-inc-pdli.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc seeks to provide return for its shareholders by acquiring and managing a portfolio of companies, products, royalty agreements and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company’s segments include income generating assets and product sales.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.