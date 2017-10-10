IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Position in Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources Corporation were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after buying an additional 45,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. BidaskClub upgraded Antero Resources Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cowen and Company set a $25.00 price objective on Antero Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Antero Resources Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 price objective on Antero Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $77,781.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE AR) traded up 0.79% on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 595,477 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Antero Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

