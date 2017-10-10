iDreamSky Technology (DSKY) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Headlines about iDreamSky Technology (NASDAQ:DSKY) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iDreamSky Technology earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.3356258477824 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

About iDreamSky Technology

iDreamSky Technology Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, and its variable interest entities (VIEs) is principally engaged in the licensing and operating of single player mobile games and mobile online games (the listing business) in the People’s Republic of China. The Company is an independent mobile game publishing platform in China.

