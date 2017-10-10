ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.
ICFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
In other ICF International news, COO John Wasson sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $29,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ICF International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ICF International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 131,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,376 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.89. ICF International has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $306.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.15 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The Company’s services address four markets: energy, environment and infrastructure; health, education and social programs; safety and security, and consumer and financial.
