ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get ICF International Inc. alerts:

In other ICF International news, COO John Wasson sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $29,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ICF International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ICF International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 131,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,376 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.89. ICF International has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $306.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.15 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/icf-international-inc-icfi-receives-61-00-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The Company’s services address four markets: energy, environment and infrastructure; health, education and social programs; safety and security, and consumer and financial.

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.