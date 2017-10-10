Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,166,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $74,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE HPP) opened at 33.10 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.79 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 277.78%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $476,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,830.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.20 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,441. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $797,600. Corporate insiders own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

