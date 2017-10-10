HSBC Holdings plc Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Mail PLC (RMG)

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a research note on Monday, June 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 467 ($6.14).

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) opened at 381.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 384.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 409.59. Royal Mail PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 368.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 501.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.78 billion.

Royal Mail PLC Company Profile

Royal Mail plc provides postal services. The Company’s segments include UK Parcels, International & Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Other. UKPIL operates in the United Kingdom collecting and delivering parcels and letters through approximately two main networks, the Royal Mail Core Network and Parcelforce Worldwide.

