Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) Trading Down 3.8%

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 733,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,548,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

HOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company’s market cap is $330.61 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The construction company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.27). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises Inc will post ($0.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 75,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

