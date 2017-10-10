Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $940,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15,047.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,365,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,262,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,158 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $195,602,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Facebook by 131.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,970,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6,222.5% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 896,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after acquiring an additional 882,228 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ FB) opened at 172.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average of $157.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.55 and a 12-month high of $175.49. The stock has a market cap of $500.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $2,628,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,341,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $119,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,533,954.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,862,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,811,427. 19.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

