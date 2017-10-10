Honeywell International’s (HON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen and Company

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen and Company’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) traded down 0.26% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,616 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $145.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.68%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 341,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $47,182,074.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,616,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer H. Mak sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $57,397.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,886,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.4% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

