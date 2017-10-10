Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Cut by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.0% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 331.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 80.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 105,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 143.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Jennifer H. Mak sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $57,397.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $186,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total value of $110,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,108 shares of company stock worth $48,886,463. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

