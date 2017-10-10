Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.15.

Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ HOLX) opened at 36.89 on Monday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $806.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $212,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $278,706.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,745 shares of company stock worth $768,189 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 57,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 229.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,100,000 after acquiring an additional 738,215 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hologic by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,159,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,615,000 after acquiring an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 68.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

