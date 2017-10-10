Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in just one of the trailing four quarters. Elevated expense levels (owing to continued investments in franchise) remain a key concern. Moreover, overall expenses are expected to continue to increase thereby affecting bottom-line growth. Also, deteriorating performance of its Mortgage Origination segment is expected to hurt financials in the near-term. However, the company has a solid organic growth strategy in place and its capital deployment plans remain impressive.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on HTH. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hilltop Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hilltop Holdings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. UBS AG lowered shares of Hilltop Holdings from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an underperform rating on shares of Hilltop Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop Holdings in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop Holdings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings (HTH) opened at 26.00 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Hilltop Holdings had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $460.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $5,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,985,729.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Clifton Robinson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255,024 shares in the company, valued at $31,337,949.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilltop Holdings by 26,007.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilltop Holdings by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hilltop Holdings by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 383,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hilltop Holdings by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 340,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hilltop Holdings by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,530,000 after purchasing an additional 249,759 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital Corporation (PCC) (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) (broker-dealer) and PlainsCapital Company (NLC) (insurance).

