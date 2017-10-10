Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 13,535.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,737,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $405,066,000 after purchasing an additional 853,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,367,000 after purchasing an additional 427,888 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,473,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 213,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) traded down 0.99% on Tuesday, reaching $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 75,099 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $84.65.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. Hill-Rom Holdings had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.27%. Hill-Rom Holdings’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Hill-Rom Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $306,689.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,005.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $532,287.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hill-Rom Holdings in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hill-Rom Holdings in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom Holdings from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hill-Rom Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hill-Rom Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

