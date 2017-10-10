HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 20,287 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wunderlich raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE ANF) opened at 13.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $925.98 million. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently -258.06%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

