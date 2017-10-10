HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor Corporation were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 322,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 40,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 180,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) opened at 103.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80. KLA-Tencor Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $109.59.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.80 million. KLA-Tencor Corporation had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 88.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corporation will post $6.70 EPS for the current year.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.68.

In related news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $562,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $29,154.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,154.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,512 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,826. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA-Tencor Corporation Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

