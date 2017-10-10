HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,129 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Summit Financial Group worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Financial Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) opened at 27.53 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $342.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

WARNING: “HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/hightower-advisors-llc-has-1-74-million-stake-in-summit-financial-group-inc-smmf.html.

In related news, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,846.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (Summit) is a financial holding company. The Company provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern region of Virginia. The Company provides these services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (Summit Community or the Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.