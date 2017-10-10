HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 14,837 Shares of Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,451 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking Corporation were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking Corporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Corporation by 22.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking Corporation in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

WBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Westpac Banking Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Westpac Banking Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Westpac Banking Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE WBK) opened at 25.05 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Westpac Banking Corporation is a banking organization. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services in markets, including consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services. The Company is engaged in the provision of financial services, including lending, deposit taking, payments services, investment portfolio management and advice, superannuation and funds management, insurance services, leasing finance, general finance, interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services.

