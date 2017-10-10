Highlander Capital Management LLC Maintains Holdings in Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD)

Highlander Capital Management LLC maintained its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,950,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $987,823,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,561 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $629,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,541 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,938,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $542,050,000 after acquiring an additional 502,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 51.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,892,315 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA by 12.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,170,017 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $349,844,000 after acquiring an additional 352,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) traded up 1.06% on Tuesday, reaching $123.70. The company had a trading volume of 412,554 shares. Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA has a 12-month low of $98.28 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.82.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 billion. Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

