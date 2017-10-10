Highlander Capital Management LLC Continues to Hold Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Highlander Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STI. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,859,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE STI) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. 725,380 shares of the company traded hands. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

SunTrust Banks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.32 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. FBR & Co cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $46,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

