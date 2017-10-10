Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) versus Lexmark International (LXK) Head to Head Comparison

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) and Lexmark International (NYSE:LXK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lexmark International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0.29% 9.04% 3.72% Lexmark International 2.17% 7.30% 2.01%

Volatility & Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexmark International has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lexmark International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise $48.29 billion 0.50 $6.92 billion $0.07 211.46 Lexmark International N/A N/A N/A ($1.08) -37.49

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Lexmark International. Lexmark International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lexmark International pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out 371.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lexmark International pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Lexmark International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lexmark International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 16 11 0 2.31 Lexmark International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Lexmark International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Lexmark International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Lexmark International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Lexmark International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT). The Software segment allows its customers to automate IT operations to simplify, accelerate and secure business processes and drives the analytics that turn raw data into actionable knowledge. The Financial Services segment enables flexible IT consumption models, financial architectures and customized investment solutions for its customers. The Corporate Investments segment includes Hewlett Packard Labs and certain business incubation projects, among others.

About Lexmark International

Lexmark International, Inc. is a United States-based company, which is a provider of printing and imaging products, software, solutions and services. The Company’s software scans everything from spreadsheets to medical images, and provides services to banking, healthcare, insurance and retail companies. It creates enterprise software, hardware and services that remove inefficiencies of information silos and disconnected processes. It offers various services, such as managed print services, hardware warranty and repair service, professional services and enterprise software services. It offers solutions, such as financial process automation, business process management, Web information integration and consumer loan origination. Its hardware category includes equipment collection program, and Smart multifunction product (MFP) includes device management and mobile print solutions. It produces and distributes millions of supplies each year, including ink, toner and paper.

